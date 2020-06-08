Sports

MLB offers 76-game coronavirus-delayed season, up to 75% of salaries: Source

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball teams made a new offer to start the coronavirus-delayed season, proposing they guarantee 50% of players' prorated salaries over a 76-game regular season and increase the money to 75% if the postseason is completed, people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because details were not announced.

MLB's latest offer would eliminate the loss of draft picks for teams that sign qualified free agents this fall, a change that would be valuable for some players in what is expected to be a difficult market. It also would forgive 20% of the $170 million in salaries already advanced to players during April and May.

Players agreed in March to a deal calling for prorated salaries that depend on games played, a deal in exchange for a guarantee of service time if the season was scrapped.

MLB says it can't afford to play in ballparks without fans and last week proposed an 82-game schedule and a sliding scale of pay cuts that would cause the biggest stars to lose a larger percentage of their salaries. The union countered with a 114-game schedule at prorated pay that would extend the regular season by a month through October.

MLB is worried a second wave of the virus would endanger the postseason - when MLB receives $787 million in broadcast revenue.

EMBED More News Videos

Disney CEO Bob Chapek speaks to "Good Morning America" about plans to reopen Walt Disney World and talks with the NBA to potentially resume their season at a Disney property.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbbaseballcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
HISD releases 2020-2021 year-round school calendar
What to know if you're going to George Floyd's public viewing
How Houston shows up for George Floyd
SPONSORED: This shrimp kabob recipe can be made in only 4 steps!
Deputy charged DWI didn't remember last drink, records show
Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd's death
Show More
What Houston meant to George Floyd
Near-record highs and a few storms in store today
Rev. Lawson reflects on current protests vs. those of the 60s
Woman drowns while tubing on Lake Conroe
Teen drowns after grandmother lost sight of him
More TOP STORIES News