MLB hiring for robotic umpire tech staffer who will be embedded at Sugar Land's Constellation Field

Constellation Field tried out the automated umpire system in 2019 when the Skeeters were in the independent Atlantic League.
Sugar Land Skeeters to use automated ball-strike system

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- On April 12, when the soon-to-be-renamed Sugar Land Space Cowboys play their first home game of the 2022 season at Constellation Field, they'll do it with a robot umpire calling balls and strikes.

Editor's note: The video above is from a July 2019 report on Constellation Field's use of the 'robot umpire' system.

A high-ranking Major League Baseball official tells Eyewitness Sports that the Automated Ball-Strike system will be utilized by all Triple-A West division teams in 2022 - the division in which Sugar Land plays. In a phone conversation with ABC13, a Sugar Land spokesperson confirms the team will be using the technology.

The Automated Ball-Strike system, according to the MLB source, will relay the ball-strike call to the human home plate umpire through an earpiece connected to an iPhone.

MLB.com lists a job opening seeking Data Operations personnel for the 2022 season for AAA West to "digitally score games from the ballpark." A source tells ABC13 neither the Astros nor Space Cowboys will be making this hire - it will come from MLB.

Robot umps were used last season in eight of nine ballparks in the Low-A Southeast League. Triple-A is the highest level of minor league baseball.

When Sugar Land played as an Atlantic League team in 2019, the team used the Automated Ball-Strike system.

