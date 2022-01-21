MLB hiring for robotic umpire tech staffer who will be embedded at Sugar Land's Constellation Field

Editor's note: The video above is from a July 2019 report on Constellation Field's use of the 'robot umpire' system.
A high-ranking Major League Baseball official tells Eyewitness Sports that the Automated Ball-Strike system will be utilized by all Triple-A West division teams in 2022 - the division in which Sugar Land plays. In a phone conversation with ABC13, a Sugar Land spokesperson confirms the team will be using the technology.
The Automated Ball-Strike system, according to the MLB source, will relay the ball-strike call to the human home plate umpire through an earpiece connected to an iPhone.
MLB.com lists a job opening seeking Data Operations personnel for the 2022 season for AAA West to "digitally score games from the ballpark." A source tells ABC13 neither the Astros nor Space Cowboys will be making this hire - it will come from MLB.
Robot umps were used last season in eight of nine ballparks in the Low-A Southeast League. Triple-A is the highest level of minor league baseball.
When Sugar Land played as an Atlantic League team in 2019, the team used the Automated Ball-Strike system.
