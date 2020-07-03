31 MLB players test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Major League Baseball players hit the practice field, the league announced that 31 players and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.The total number of positives is 1.2 percent of the 3,185 samples collected.The testing was part of the mandatory screening process, prior to workouts and full baseball activites.Nineteen different clubs had one or more individuals test positive during intake testing.