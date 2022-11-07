Man shot and killed by Missouri City police at convenience store off Highway 6

Police received calls reporting a man acting erratically and displaying a handgun. When officers tried to talk him, he fired shots, police said.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by police after an exchange of gunfire in Missouri City.

Police said they received calls from customers and employees at a convenience store in the 11500 block of Highway 6 near South Creekmont around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The callers reported that a was acting erratically and displaying a handgun.

When officers arrived, police reportedly tried to speak to the suspect, but he pulled a gun out of his vehicle and fired shots at the officers. That's what triggered the exchange of gunfire, police said.

The man was shot twice by an officer and dropped his handgun, police said. Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the hospital.

No one else was injured in the exchange of gunfire, police said.

The Missouri City Police Department's criminal investigation division, Fort Bend County District Attorney's office and the Texas Rangers are all investigating the shooting.

Missouri City PD said the officer who shot the man is a 15-year veteran with the department.