Missouri City to host runoff election for City Council positions

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- Local elections in Missouri City are headed to a runoff race after multiple candidates failed to garner more than 50% of the vote. The runoff, with early voting beginning Nov. 30, will include both the mayoral race and at-large Position 2 of City Council on the ballot.
In the mayoral race, incumbent Yolanda Ford received 49.92% of the vote, while former Missouri City City Council Member Robin Elackatt garnered 29.8% of the vote.
In the race for at-large Position 2, incumbent Council Member Chris Preston and challenger Lynn Clouser will be in the runoff. Clouser received 46.07% of the vote, while Preston, the mayor pro tempore, received 42.61%.
Voting centers for the runoff election include Hightower High School, Missouri City Community Center, Quail Valley Fund Office, Stafford City Hall and the Fondren Park Community Center. However, Fondren Park will be limited to Missouri City residents living in Harris County Precinct 0506. Early voting in the runoff election can take place at the Missouri City Community Center, Quail Valley Fund Office and Stafford City Hall.
The runoff election will take place Dec. 12, with early voting spanning from Nov. 30 through Dec. 8. For details on the runoff election, visit the Missouri City election page.
