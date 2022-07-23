police officer shot

Carjack suspect killed after shooting Missouri City officer in the face in N.Harris Co., police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect shot after injuring Missouri City officer, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement after opening fire on a Missouri City Police Department officer at the end of a car chase early Saturday in north Harris County, police said.

At about 2 a.m., a Missouri City Police Department officer spotted a vehicle stolen in an aggravated robbery on Friday at Texaco gas station at Fondren and Main Street.

After a short pursuit, MCPD called the Houston Police Department for backup, according to Chief Troy Finner.

Finner said the suspect pulled over at a residence in the 15500 block of Corsair Road and walked into the homeowner's yard.

Police said they shot the suspect after the man opened fire and struck a MCPD officer.

The police officer, identified as Crystal Sepulveda, was taken to a nearby hospital with one gunshot wound to the face and one to the foot, investigators said. She is in stable condition, according to Finner.



Multiple agencies set up a perimeter at the 1500 block of Winter Broad Drive when they found the suspect hiding in a backyard, investigators said.

The suspect opened fire at law enforcement before they shot him multiple times, according to HPD.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We never celebrate the loss of life," Finner said. "(The suspect) was armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines. That's what we're facing. And everyone needs to know that."



For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri citypolice officer injuredpolice officer shotman shotman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
Deputy wants to return to duty despite losing kidneys, spinal damage
2 police officers shot during July 4th festivities in Philadelphia
2 officers killed, others injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting: police
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
TOP STORIES
Deputy heard on bodycam warn shoplifting suspect before shooting him
'Somebody put a hit out on me,' woman told dad before body was found
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
More rain chances in the days ahead
3 Texas newspapers run full-page ad paid for by California's governor
Beto O'Rourke on campaign: 'We're doing right thing at right time'
With severe temps, here's how to keep you car in check
Show More
New federal proposal could potentially bring new jobs in Houston
How the Shades of Blue Project addresses maternal mental health
UH Cougars now cashing in on NIL deals, from trucks to attire
Dog owner arrested in connection to deadly attack in Fresno
After 5 years, inmate tied to former officer's case set to be released
More TOP STORIES News