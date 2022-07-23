Carjack suspect killed after shooting Missouri City officer in the face in N.Harris Co., police say

Chief @TroyFinner briefs the media on a shooting of a Missouri City police officer in the 15500 block of Corsair Rd. https://t.co/8ZDmpehY7D — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed by law enforcement after opening fire on a Missouri City Police Department officer at the end of a car chase early Saturday in north Harris County, police said.At about 2 a.m., a Missouri City Police Department officer spotted a vehicle stolen in an aggravated robbery on Friday at Texaco gas station at Fondren and Main Street.After a short pursuit, MCPD called the Houston Police Department for backup, according to Chief Troy Finner.Finner said the suspect pulled over at a residence in the 15500 block of Corsair Road and walked into the homeowner's yard.Police said they shot the suspect after the man opened fire and struck a MCPD officer.The police officer, identified as Crystal Sepulveda, was taken to a nearby hospital with one gunshot wound to the face and one to the foot, investigators said. She is in stable condition, according to Finner.Multiple agencies set up a perimeter at the 1500 block of Winter Broad Drive when they found the suspect hiding in a backyard, investigators said.The suspect opened fire at law enforcement before they shot him multiple times, according to HPD.He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead."We never celebrate the loss of life," Finner said. "(The suspect) was armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines. That's what we're facing. And everyone needs to know that."