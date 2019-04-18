Missing woman last seen at University of Houston Downtown may be in danger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need help looking for a woman who may be in danger.Nina Yang has been missing since Monday afternoon. The 28-year-old was last seen at the University of Houston Downtown campus.She is described as 5'4'' tall and weighing 175 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with flowers on the front, jeans and black sneakers.Anyone with information on Yang's whereabouts is urged to call the University of Houston Downtown Police Department at (713) 221-8065.