Brazoria PD searching for woman's boyfriend in connection with her disappearance

Authorities in Brazoria have charged a man and his brother in connection with the disappearance of a woman.

Staysha Ruth Lea, 30, went missing in August, according to police. Lea's mother reported it had been several days since she had spoken to her daughter and this was unusual behavior regardless of what was going on in her life.

Lea's boyfriend, Larry King Jr and his brother Matthew, reportedly told police Lea left after an argument.

During a search for Lea, investigators were led to a densely wooded area near Highway 35 in Sweeny, where human remains were found. According to authorities, they believe the remains found are Lea's but it is not confirmed.

Police are now looking for Larry, who is still at large. His brother, Matthew is in custody on a $50,000 bond.

Both brothers have been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, with intent to impair a human corpse.

Anyone with information on Larry's whereabouts is urged to contact the Brazoria Police Department at 979-798-2195.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazoriawoman killedinvestigationmissing woman
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy shot to death by mother's boyfriend, HPD said
Judge rules counties can have multiple ballot drop-off locations
Delta makes landfall as Category 2 hurricane
TCH willing to release baby Nick, according to attorney
Hurricane Delta hits southwestern Louisiana
Louisiana family takes shelter in Chambers Co. during Hurricane Delta
Watch ABC13 and Texan Live's Games of the Week!
Show More
Cuban neurologist wants to travel to US to examine Baby Nick
Here's how you can attend the Bayou City Art Festival virtually
Changes voters will see come Election Day due to COVID-19
6 booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
Houstonians preparing to help Louisiana during Hurricane Delta
More TOP STORIES News