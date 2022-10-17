Man charged in disappearance of missing woman, who was last seen leaving job in Hempstead

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A man arrested in connection to the disappearance of 38-year-old Dulce Martinez, a woman from the Prairie View area, was due in court on Monday morning, where new details came out about his alleged role in the woman's death.

Aldo Ramirez is charged with tampering with a human corpse.

According to the Prairie View Police Department, Martinez was last seen leaving the McDonald's she worked at in Hempstead on the evening of Oct. 1.

In details delivered in court, ABC13 learned that Ramirez was seen leaving his apartment with a heavy object wrapped in a rug secured with duct tape. He then allegedly put that rug in Martinez's car and drove away.

Her car was later found without the carpet, but with blood stains in the vehicle.

Authorities described their relationship as friends who were involved romantically, but that they were not boyfriend and girlfriend.

Martinez's family said they are now concerned that Ramirez will flee to Mexico.

"We will support this immigrant family in advocating for them to get clear responses to all the questions they are facing in these times of uncertainty. The process for justice may be long but they are committed to fighting for justice for Dulce," said Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of FIEL, who is also supporting Martinez's family.

FIEL said Martinez and Ramirez's relationship was described as tumultuous.

The Texas Rangers helped Prairie View police with the initial missing person's report.

Authorities say that investigation led officers to Harris County and the district attorney's office began working with the Rangers, resulting in Ramirez's arrest last week.

A judge increased Ramirez's bond to $30,000. If Ramirez makes that, he'll have to wear a GPS monitor, remain under house arrest, have no weapons and no contact with Martinez's family.

No details about where Martinez's body could be have been shared.

