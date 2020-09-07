Texas City family looking for missing therapy dog after car accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City family needs your help finding its lost therapy dog.The dog's name is Bella, and she ran away scared when the family got into a car accident in downtown Houston.The family was coming back home on Friday, Aug. 28 after evacuating to San Antonio during Hurricane Laura when the accident happened near Bastrop and San Jacinto around 3 p.m.Bella ran away during the accident, but the family's other therapy dog, Teddy, remained at the scene.Kathy, who is the dog's owner, said Bella has a microchip inside her, so she can be taken to any vet to be scanned for information.Kathy's granddaughter, 8-year-old Aubrey, was very close to Bella and was holding her seconds before the accident happened, the family said.A viewer called ABC13 last night to say their friend spotted Bella in the Heights, but she ran away then too.Anyone with information is encouraged to call Kathy at 409-682-4020.