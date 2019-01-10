Missing Texas teenage brothers found dead in submerged SUV in ditch

Texas teenage brothers found dead in their SUV upside down, submerged in a creek

DENTON, Texas --
A mother in north Texas is planning a funeral instead of a high school graduation. Her two sons died headed to school and then the mall this week.

The brothers -- 17-year-old Diego Rivera and 14-year-old Daniel Rivera -- were found inside a submerged SUV Wednesday morning.

They disappeared Tuesday. Their mother called police.

But it wasn't until Wednesday morning that their vehicle was found upside down in a creek in Denton.

Diego was a senior and a goalie on his high school soccer team. His brother was an 8th grader.

It's not clear what caused the crash.
