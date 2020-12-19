missing man

Officials drain pond in search of Texas State student reported missing

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A prayer vigil has been planned as family and friends continue to search for 21-year-old Jason Landry.

According to a Facebook post, the events organizers said there will be scripture reading, worship and prayers as they lift up the Landry family during such a hard time.

Twenty-one-year-old Jason Landry is a Houston-native and Texas State student that family said went missing while en route to Sienna.

SEE MORE: Missouri City family pleads for prayers after Texas State student goes missing

Landry's Nissan Altima was found Sunday night just outside of Luling, crashed and abandoned on a road. Luling is about 30 minutes away from San Marcos, where Texas State University is located.

Family told ABC13 that officials drained a pond in Luling that they believed Landry could have been in, but found nothing. His dad says the family just wants him home for Christmas.

The vigil will be held at Southmnister Presbyterian Church in Missouri City on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Attendees will be required to social distance and will be required to wear a mask.

FULL INTERVIEW: 'We need God to help us out and all the prayers." Missing student's mom speaks to ABC13
EMBED More News Videos

Jason Landry's mom told ABC13 the best thing can help her family right now is prayers. Hear her full interview above.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri citycollege studentscar crashmissing mancollege studentmissing personcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Missouri City family asks for prayers after son goes missing
Missing record-setting former MLB pitcher has been found safe
Coast Guard searches for man overboard near Sabine Pass
Search halted for missing 26-year-old veteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Texas reveals where 620K COVID-19 vaccines will go next week
Sugar Land couple found dead, 2 adult children injured
Stormy Saturday, cold for Christmas
Man accused of killed Maleah Davis asks for bond reduction
9-year-old creates 'Black Lives Matter' inspired Christmas tree
More charges against former deputy in attempted child sex assault
Show More
Houston-area doctors share their COVID-19 vaccine experiences
Court orders Texas to pay $2M to wrongfully convicted man
Tow trucks honor teen brothers killed in Fresno shooting
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Remembering Briana Johnson: Where murder investigation stands
More TOP STORIES News