Officials drain pond in search of Texas State student reported missing

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A prayer vigil has been planned as family and friends continue to search for 21-year-old Jason Landry.According to a Facebook post, the events organizers said there will be scripture reading, worship and prayers as they lift up the Landry family during such a hard time.Twenty-one-year-old Jason Landry is a Houston-native and Texas State student that family said went missing while en route to Sienna.Landry's Nissan Altima was found Sunday night just outside of Luling, crashed and abandoned on a road. Luling is about 30 minutes away from San Marcos, where Texas State University is located.Family told ABC13 that officials drained a pond in Luling that they believed Landry could have been in, but found nothing. His dad says the family just wants him home for Christmas.The vigil will be held at Southmnister Presbyterian Church in Missouri City on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. Attendees will be required to social distance and will be required to wear a mask.