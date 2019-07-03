17-year-old girl in Missouri City feared victim of human trafficking found safe

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing 17-year-old believed to be a victim of human trafficking has been found safe.Skylar Wrench went missing on June 12. Police say she was last seen at the Red Corner Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Houston.The Missouri City Police Department believes that Wrench was possibly being trafficked in the area.Investigators say Wrench is a habitual runaway who has disappeared more than 10 times in the last two years.She stands at 6' tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has scars on both knees from a previous surgery.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Yates with the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8730.