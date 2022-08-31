Have you seen her? Missing 43-year-old Spring woman last seen over 2 weeks ago

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 43-year-old woman has been reported missing for over two weeks now in Spring, authorities said on Wednesday.

Crystal Baughman was last seen on foot near the 2300 block of Autumn Springs Lane on Aug. 12.

Authorities do not know what clothing Baughman wore at the time of her disappearance.

Baughman is described as a white woman with blue eyes, dark blonde hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a Chinese character tattoo on her left hip.

If you have seen Baughman or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.