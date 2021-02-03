10-year-old boy reported missing while riding bike in west Houston found safe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department had asked for the public's help to find 10-year-old Tyler Hamilton who went missing on Tuesday in west Houston. Tyler has since been found safe.According to investigators, Tyler was found Wednesday morning in the same area where he was last seen riding his bike near Ray Daily Elementary around 3 p.m. Tuesday.No other details about Tyler's recovery were immediately provided.To report a missing person or runaway, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000. For children under 13 years of age, persons with special needs or other emergencies, dial 911. There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing.