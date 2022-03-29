Police looking for missing 11-year-old India Jackson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are in search of an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in west Houston early Monday morning.India Jackson was last seen at her home at the 2000 block of Bentwood Drive at about 1 a.m. wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt, and black and white Nike And one shoes.India, who also goes by the name Denise, is described as a Black girl, with a medium complexion, 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and was last seen with her hair in two puff ponytails.If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840