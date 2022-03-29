missing person

Police looking for missing 11-year-old India Jackson

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are in search of an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in west Houston early Monday morning.

India Jackson was last seen at her home at the 2000 block of Bentwood Drive at about 1 a.m. wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt, and black and white Nike And one shoes.

India, who also goes by the name Denise, is described as a Black girl, with a medium complexion, 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and was last seen with her hair in two puff ponytails.

If you have any information, contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetysearchamber alertsilver alertmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
New search underway for 21-year-old missing since December 2020
Search intensifies for missing 39-year-old League City woman
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Missing person: 73-year-old man with Alzheimer's
TOP STORIES
Family wants justice for father killed in front of son at car wash
Aftermath effects of COVID-19 as pandemic continues
Suspect charged in crash that killed husband and wife on Westheimer
Tree trimmer dead after electrocution in NW Harris County
Body being recovered from pond belongs to man who jumped in, HPD says
No. 1 most wanted person in TX in custody
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
Show More
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Showers and storms with Wednesday's cool front
Status hearing scheduled today on Astroworld Festival civil case
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
More TOP STORIES News