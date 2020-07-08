Police asking for help finding 9-year-old Kenyon Obryant who has been missing since Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-boy has been missing since Friday and Houston police is asking for the public's help.Police said Kenyon Obryant was last seen leaving the 800 block of West Greens Road. He is 4 feet and 9 inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair.Obryant was last seen wearing a white muscle shirt, blue shorts and black Nike slides.Any information should be reported to Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.