HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for help in locating a 42-year-old woman who was last seen Feb. 24 in northwest Harris County.Andrea Abshire, 42, was seen getting into a black colored Mazda Miata convertible in the 12300 block of FM 1960 West near Eldridge Parkway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.She was wearing a hoodie and blue jeans and was carrying a gray and black backpack and camo purse, investigators said.If you have any information on Abshire's whereabouts, call 911 or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Person's Division at 713-755-7427.