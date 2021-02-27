Help needed to find missing man diagnosed with dementia

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for help locating a man with dementia who was reported missing this week.Rickie Dillard, 66, was last seen in the 17700 block of South Cypress Villas Drive at 7:40 a.m. Friday. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, long gray fleece robe, gray sweatpants and black shoes.Dillard, a Black man, is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black-gray hair and brown eyes. He has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.If you have any information on Dillard's whereabouts, call 911 or the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427.