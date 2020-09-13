missing person

Police searching for missing 20-year-old diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and epilepsy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help finding a 20-year-old woman reported missing in north Houston.

Martina Lopez was last seen Friday, Sept. 11, in the 6800 block of Roswell Street.

According to her family, she has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and epilepsy.

Lopez was last seen wearing a camouflage-style jacket, pink shorts and gold sandals carrying a pink backpack. She was also wearing a navy blue face mask with white flowers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's missing person information desk at 832-394-1840.
