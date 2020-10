HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking the public's help to find Jorge Washington Lemos, 67, who suffers from dementia and went missing on Thursday night in the Edgebrook area of southeast Houston.Lemos was last seen at his home in the 2400 block of Avenell Road around 11:30 p.m., wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts with a green stripe along the bottom, according to officers.Authorities said Lemos is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches and 235 pounds with fair complexion, brown eyes and gray hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.