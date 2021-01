RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking the public's help to find 74-year-old Gary Schmidt who suffers from Alzheimer's and didn't show up to work on Saturday.Schmidt works at Kroger on 8011 W. Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County and was last seen wearing his Kroger uniform, according to the county sheriff's office.Deputies said Schmidt is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. He drives a 2003 red Ranger with the Texas license plate KJG-5019.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.