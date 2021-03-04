Amber Alert issued after 3-year-old taken from College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are asking for help locating a toddler who was reportedly abducted from College Station.Three-year-old Adeline Paige Welch was believed to be taken from Treehouse Trail. Police believe the person who abducted Adeline was 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols.Authorities said Adeline is in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury due to a medical condition.Adeline was described as three feet tall, weighing 26 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt with buttons on the collar.Nichols, who police believe took Adeline, is described as five feet tall, 110 lbs. and is possibly driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander with license plate number MWS 8187. The truck also has a pink sticker with the text "Princess on Board" in the rear window.If you have any information on Adeline's whereabouts, call 911 or the College Station police department at (979) 764-3600.