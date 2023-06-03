Man found dead with gunshot wound 2 days after being reported missing in Dickinson, police say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man reported missing out of Dickinson Tuesday was found dead with a gunshot wound two days later.

The Dickinson Police Department said 29-year-old DeMarcus Trinell George was reported missing on Tuesday, May 30.

Then, two days later, on Thursday, police went to 500 Tanglewood Drive for a follow-up investigation on a missing person at about 5 p.m.

Detectives said George's body was found near Borden's Gully, and the family was notified.

Dickinson police said on Friday that a gunshot wound was found on the victim during an autopsy, prompting a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281)337-4700 ext. 1 or the Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409)763-8477.