Man with Alzheimer's disease missing since Monday from northwest side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 75-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen Monday night.

Clyde Jones was last seen at his home in the 8000 block of Sunnyvale Forest Dr. around 8:45 p.m. He was wearing a black and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.

His family says he is known to walk toward West Montgomery and Highway 249. Given the frigid cold temperatures, his family is concerned for his safety.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest. It's possible some communities north of Houston will stay below freezing until sometime after sunrise Friday.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, it was 17 degrees in Houston, with a feels like temperature of 13 degrees.

If you see Jones or know where investigators can find him, please contact dispatch at 713-755-7628.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhoustonalzheimersmissing manalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eerie photo of skyline sparks outrage amid power outages
Tuesday morning could be the coldest Feb. temp in 122 years
Power outages continue into the night for 1.4M customers
Gov. Abbott: Blame outages on power generators
Entergy hopes to restore power to customers in Montgomery Co.
Houston and other area cities experiencing low water pressure
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
Show More
What to keep and what to toss in a power outage
Harris Co. raced to dole out 8,400 vaccines after power outage
Homeless man who refused shelter dies underneath overpass
1 dog dead and covered in snow among 6 found out in the cold
Fake CenterPoint workers looking for next victim, HPD says
More TOP STORIES News