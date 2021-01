GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who they say poses a great threat to her own health.Lisa Leann Howell, 58, was last seen Saturday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of George Street in Bacliff.Deputies described Howell to be 5'5" and weighing about 117 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It was not reported what she was last seen wearing.Deputies said they believe she is wandering on foot.If you have any information on Howell's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2300.