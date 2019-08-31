Missing La Porte Uber driver found safe in north Texas

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Days after going missing, an Uber driver from La Porte has been found safe near Dallas.Guadalupe Nares' roommates told Eyewitness News on Friday that they were desperate for answers after he didn't come from driving on Tuesday.The 61-year-old, who goes by Angel, left home just before noon on Tuesday to pick up passengers. His roommates, Lora Young and Rebecca Davis, said they hadn't heard from him since.Friday night, authorities told ABC13 with the help of Uber, they were able to track down the missing ride share driver.Officials said Nares was unharmed, but didn't release details on how he made it to north Texas.Foul play was not suspected in his disappearance.