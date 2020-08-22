Police search for 2-year-old Houston girl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old has been reported missing from southwest Houston and hasn't been seen since Saturday morning.

Maliyah "Tootie" Bass is 3-feet-tall and weighs between 38 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 10600 block of Beechnut St., wearing a multi-colored tank top with multi-colored shorts.

Tootie was carrying a pink and white pillowcase with letter blocks inside.

Anyone with information about Tooties whereabouts, is urged to call the Houston Police Dept. Missing Persons Desk at (832) 394-1840.
