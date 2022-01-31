body found

Houston man's body found in Dallas weeks after disappearance, HPD says

By
Houston church prays for missing 25-year-old's safe return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly eight weeks after 25-year-old Taylour Young's disappearance, Houston police said his body was found in Dallas.

Young was last seen on Dec. 9, 2021, while running errands during his lunch break in the South Voss and San Felipe area. On Monday, Houston police said Young's body was discovered on Jan. 19 in the trunk of his vehicle, which was at an impound lot in Dallas.



Dallas police told Eyewitness News that the vehicle Young was found in was towed on Jan. 10 from a business parking lot on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. On Jan. 19, officials at the impound lot contacted police, where officers made the gruesome discovery.

Police add that Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. At this time, an investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Young's death is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division 713-308-3600.
More TOP STORIES News