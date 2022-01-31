Houston man's body found in Dallas weeks after disappearance, HPD says

The video above is from a previous story.
Young was last seen on Dec. 9, 2021, while running errands during his lunch break in the South Voss and San Felipe area. On Monday, Houston police said Young's body was discovered on Jan. 19 in the trunk of his vehicle, which was at an impound lot in Dallas.
The body of a male, positively identified as Mr. Taylour Young, 25, was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 19.
As per @DallasPD, Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZN4bZD4d9p
Dallas police told Eyewitness News that the vehicle Young was found in was towed on Jan. 10 from a business parking lot on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. On Jan. 19, officials at the impound lot contacted police, where officers made the gruesome discovery.
Police add that Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. At this time, an investigation into his death is still ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding Young's death is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division 713-308-3600.