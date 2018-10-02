DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) --Deer Park Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl they believe is in extreme danger.
Authorities say Marsche Bates was picked up from her house overnight and taken somewhere in the Houston area.
Officials believe she is with someone described only as "Jay from Cypress." He is considered a person of interest.
Marsche is a student at Fairmont Junior High.
According to Deer Park PD Lt. Chris Brown, Marsche used her school iPad to access the "MeetMe" site through a browser.
Brown says she met "Jay" through the site. His name, location and photo all came from his profile on MeetMe.
Their last messages through the site were at midnight, when Marsche disappeared.
Brown tells Eyewitness News their messages were sexual in nature and that Jay is the one who arranged for her to be picked up.
"The ease of which she was able to be lured from her home... I mean, she started talking to this individual, and just within a few days she was willing to leave her house in the middle of the night and go with whoever showed up and leave her parents. That's concerning to us because she doesn't know where she was going or what the destination was, and she left the house," Brown said.
The girl's parents called police, who say they are frantic to find her.
Investigators describe the man she is with as a pedophile.
Investigators also say "MeetMe" was not a site blocked by the school district. However, they have informed the district and recommended the site be blocked immediately.
If you have any information about Marsche or "Jay," you're asked to contact the Deer Park Police Department at 281-478-2000 or send them an email.
