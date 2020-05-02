Search underway for missing 10-year-old boy in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway in Galveston County for a missing 10-year-old boy, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.Around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, the boy went missing while swimming near Crystal Beach near the Bolivar Peninsula, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.Watchstanders launched a helicopter air crew and 2 boat crews to help search for the boy.Deputies later confirmed the father was found alive.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at (281) 464-4851.