2 bodies found believed to be of missing boaters near Galveston Causeway

TIKI ISLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas EquuSearch said it found two bodies during the search for missing boaters near the Galveston Causeway.This comes just one day after teams suspended their search. EquuSearch believes the two bodies recovered are those of the boaters, but identification is pending.The missing boaters were on board the 20-foot vessel along with three others when it began taking on water Friday evening, according to the Galveston Fire Department.Crews searched approximately 184 square nautical miles for 24 hours, according to the Coast Guard.Good Samaritans rescued the three survivors who were found swimming toward the causeway, Battalion Chief Tim Johnson said Saturday.It wasn't clear what caused the boat to take on water, but waves were one to two feet and winds were gusting to 20 mph at the time.