Missing Baytown police officer found dead near his home

EMBED </>More Videos

A missing Baytown police officer was found dead near his home, authorities say.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Missing Baytown Police Officer John Stewart Beasley has been found dead near his home, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Beasley was last seen Thursday, Aug., 2 at 3:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Cove area. Tuesday morning, his body was located less than a mile from his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and the hundreds of people that knew and loved Officer Beasley," the police department statement read in part,

"This is all too common in our business," said Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department. "The truth is, we may never know what led this to occur, but what we do know is, it's a tragedy. We lost a brother. We lost somebody we love."

Beasley, a 23-year veteran, was not currently involved in any major case investigations.

"A big portion of his career was working the streets of Baytown," Lt. Dorris said. "It's the unfortunate drip, drip, drip of stress and trauma and chaos that we, as law enforcement officers, deal with on a daily basis that sometimes takes its toll."

Beasley's son was the first to notice he was gone after arriving home at 4 p.m. Thursday and he was nowhere to be found.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities found a cellphone that belonged missing Baytown officer during search.



Police were brought in after friends and family said they had not heard from Beasley, said Sheriff Hawthorne.

During a search, authorities located Beasley's cellphone in the woods behind the house. The battery and phone were separated, Hawthorne said.

On Tuesday, drones, helicopters and cadaver dogs were brought in to assist the search.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing manpolice officerBaytownChambers County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Authorities find cellphone of vanished Baytown police officer
Top Stories
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane at LaGuardia
Man on the run who stabbed guard and rammed police car
Sex pills sold at Houston gas stations could put men in danger
Research finds fecal bacteria in Guadalupe River
City leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Save hundreds on back-to-school shopping at the thrift shop
Show More
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to boy robbed at lemonade stand
Texas Rangers searching for missing Seadrift woman
Houston Methodist celebrates new state-of-the art facility
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
Video shows nail salon worker beating customers with broom
More News