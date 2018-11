Update. Nevaeh Hardin Doucet has been found safe and sound and reunited with her family. Thank you for all your help and concern pic.twitter.com/ja2iAmQ3GF — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 3, 2018

A missing 12-year-old girl has been found and reunited with her family, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet was reported missing after she last seen on FM 1960 at Casa Del Mar apartments around 8 p.m. Friday.The sheriff's office said Nevaeh was found safe.