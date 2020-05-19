coronavirus texas

Miller Outdoor Theatre cancels all performances through end of July

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Miller Outdoor Theatre has canceled all of its events for part of the summer.

In a statement released on Monday, the managing director of the Miller Theatre Advisory Board announced there will be no performances through the end of July.


Many local theaters and venues have been forced to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, Houston First Corp., which runs the George R. Brown Convention Center and city-owned theaters such as the Wortham Theater Center, furloughed 130 employees after events scheduled through the month of June were canceled.

Below is Miller Outdoor Theatre's full statement:

"After careful consideration, and with the safety of our attendees, staff and performing arts partners in mind, we have decided that all performances will be cancelled through the end of July. We are working to identify new dates for all those companies that are able to move to later dates this season. These decisions have not been easy to make and we appreciate your continued support through these trying times. Visit www.milleroutdoortheatre.com for further information."
