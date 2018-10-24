CAMERON, North Carolina --A C-17 military plane dropped a Humvee prematurely over a neighborhood in Harnett County Wednesday afternoon, Fort Bragg officials confirmed.
The neighborhood is in the town of Cameron. This incident occurred during a training exercise.
"A load of some kind was released early and we're looking into how it happened," said Michael Novogradac, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Operational Test Command.
The C-17 aircraft carries supplies and equipment into war zones and, on Wednesday, the special operations team was practicing that type of scenario when the accident happened.
The incident is under investigation.
UPDATE: @FtBraggNC now says it was a C17 that prematurely dropped a humvee during a training exercise. No injuries and no property damage. As with C130’s, the C17 also carries soldiers, supplies and equipment. #abc11— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) October 24, 2018
BREAKING: @FtBraggNC confirms that a C130 dropped it’s load over Cameron, NC. No word on any injuries. We are headed to the scene #ABC11— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) October 24, 2018