UPDATE: @FtBraggNC now says it was a C17 that prematurely dropped a humvee during a training exercise. No injuries and no property damage. As with C130’s, the C17 also carries soldiers, supplies and equipment. #abc11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) October 24, 2018

BREAKING: @FtBraggNC confirms that a C130 dropped it’s load over Cameron, NC. No word on any injuries. We are headed to the scene #ABC11 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) October 24, 2018

A C-17 military plane dropped a Humvee prematurely over a neighborhood in Harnett County Wednesday afternoon, Fort Bragg officials confirmed.The neighborhood is in the town of Cameron. This incident occurred during a training exercise."A load of some kind was released early and we're looking into how it happened," said Michael Novogradac, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Operational Test Command.The C-17 aircraft carries supplies and equipment into war zones and, on Wednesday, the special operations team was practicing that type of scenario when the accident happened.The incident is under investigation.