Military plane drops Humvee over neighborhood near Fort Bragg

EMBED </>More Videos

A military plane dropped a Humvee over a neighborhood in Harnett County Wednesday

CAMERON, North Carolina --
A C-17 military plane dropped a Humvee prematurely over a neighborhood in Harnett County Wednesday afternoon, Fort Bragg officials confirmed.

The neighborhood is in the town of Cameron. This incident occurred during a training exercise.

"A load of some kind was released early and we're looking into how it happened," said Michael Novogradac, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Operational Test Command.

The C-17 aircraft carries supplies and equipment into war zones and, on Wednesday, the special operations team was practicing that type of scenario when the accident happened.

The incident is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
militaryfort bragg newsu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Plumber charged with sex assault of 4-year-old in West University
Strong gas odor moving through Houston prompts evacuations
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
2 Houston freeways are the most congested in Texas
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92 in New Jersey
Show More
10 students injured in school bus accident near Austin
Teen on life support after being shot in head in SE Houston
Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Houston rooftop theater announces new holiday-themed lineup
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
More News