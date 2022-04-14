caught on camera

Deputies searching for 'Midnight Mailbox Bandit' caught on camera in Memorial-area neighborhood

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Midnight Mailbox Bandit' caught on camera in Memorial neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office says they are looking for a suspect dubbed the "Midnight Mailbox Bandit" in west Houston.

A doorbell camera caught the suspect sifting through a home mailbox during the middle of the night. At one point, the suspect looks straight into the camera lens, but keeps pulling out letters.

"This is really disturbing to me to think that someone's just going door-to-door looking through your mail. What else are they looking for?" said neighbor Kathryn Donelson. "What else is he interested in? It's very disturbing."

Investigators say it happened in the 13100 block of Kimberley Lane near Wilcrest and I-10.

It's a community described by neighbors as very safe and quiet, but the recent video has them worried.

"We feel pretty safe here, so I am kind of disappointed that it happened," said Joni Holder.

In the video, you see the suspect holding some mail, and then he appears to hide it out of camera's view.

As he turns he adjusts his hoodie, as if he is hiding mail under the sweatshirt.

And as he walks away, he is seen carrying an open backpack filled with letters and packages that investigators say are likely from a trail of other victims.

"It's extremely unnerving to see that video. We need to find him," said Donelson.

Investigators need the public's help to identify the man, seen in a very recognizable sweatshirt.

If you know who he is or can help identify him, call Constable Ted Heap's office at 832-927-6700, email Investigator James Dancer (james.dancer@cn5.hctx.net), or report it through the online crime tips webpage.



For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhoustontheftcaught on videosurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Airbnb party shooting 'could have been avoided,' neighbor says
Tables turn on robbery suspects at SE Houston car dealership, HPD says
Woman breaks through wall of car dealership and steals Mercedes
Video shows bystander rescues man whose car plunged off ferry ramp
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after being struck multiple times on North Fwy, HCSO says
Video shows catalytic converter stolen in just a matter of seconds
Biden approves $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine
Semi-truck loses load after hitting Houston Avenue Bridge at I-10
Man may have been shot over basketball game argument, sheriff says
Klein ISD teacher accused of showing porn in class, police say
Cooler and less humid Thursday
Show More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Here's what's getting more expensive at the grocery store
Police release video of deadly MI traffic stop shooting
CA man says screen on new Tesla froze while on freeway
Suspect who tried luring girls in Pasadena area arrested, police say
More TOP STORIES News