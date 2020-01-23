Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama coming to Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be coming to Houston, or at least their portraits will.The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery has announced a five-city tour starting next year of the official portraits of the couple, and Houston is on the list.The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, will host the famed portraits from March 25, 2022 - May 30, 2022.We know that's still two years away, but nothing wrong with planning ahead, right?The tour will kick off at the Art Institute of Chicago on June 18, 2021 before moving to Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and finally, Houston.Kehinde Wiley's portrait of Barack Obama and Amy Sherald's portrait of Michelle Obama were unveiled at the gallery in February of 2018. The National Art Gallery says the portraits will be accompanied by, "audio-visual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops, curatorial presentations, and a richly illustrated book."In anticipation of the tour, the Portrait Gallery will also release the book,, on Feb. 11.