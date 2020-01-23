Society

Portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama coming to Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will be coming to Houston, or at least their portraits will.

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery has announced a five-city tour starting next year of the official portraits of the couple, and Houston is on the list.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, will host the famed portraits from March 25, 2022 - May 30, 2022.

We know that's still two years away, but nothing wrong with planning ahead, right?

The tour will kick off at the Art Institute of Chicago on June 18, 2021 before moving to Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and finally, Houston.

Kehinde Wiley's portrait of Barack Obama and Amy Sherald's portrait of Michelle Obama were unveiled at the gallery in February of 2018. The National Art Gallery says the portraits will be accompanied by, "audio-visual elements, Portrait Gallery-led teacher workshops, curatorial presentations, and a richly illustrated book."

In anticipation of the tour, the Portrait Gallery will also release the book, The Obama Portraits, on Feb. 11.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonartmuseumsmichelle obamasmithsonianbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News