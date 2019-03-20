Explosion at Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano hurls hot rock, ash

EMBED <>More Videos

An explosion at the crater of Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano has hurled incandescent rock about 1 ½ mile down its slopes and sent ash into the night sky near the nation's capital.

MEXICO CITY -- An explosion at the crater of Mexico's Popocatepetl stratovolcano has hurled incandescent rock about 1 1/2 mile down its slopes and sent ash into the night sky near the nation's capital.

The Mexican government disaster agency says ash was expected to fall on towns near the crater following the outburst at 9:38 p.m. Monday.

The 17,797-foot volcano has been particularly active in recent months, several times spewing out sprays of hot rock and towering clouds of ash.

Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles of the mountain's crater.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mexicovolcanoexplosion
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Deer Park
School cancellations due to ITC incident in Deer Park
13 Investigates: ITC in control but out of good options
Attorneys speaks on environmental effects of Deer Park fire
Man uses Snapchat to prey on hundreds of kids: prosecutors
Daniella Rodriguez and Carlos Correa share their love story
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Show More
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
Disney Channel star surprises young Houston fan
2nd-grader got access to porn on school-issued iPad
Fire plume could be like putting face in exhaust pipe: UH prof
More TOP STORIES News