Photos released of man accused of shooting woman along METRORail line in southeast Houston

A shooting Wednesday night marks the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October. While HPD says these incidents appear to be isolated, riders are questioning that statement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have released surveillance photos of a man accused of shooting a woman along the METRORail in southeast Houston.

Woman shot in arm along METRORail line in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police describe the suspect as a Black man wearing all black and a red backpack with a white X.

Houston and METRO police departments responded to 5400 Griggs Road at the Palm Center Transit Station Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the woman appeared to have been getting off the train.

HPD said the shooter may have arrived at the train platform on a bike before the shooting happened.

At some point, police said the woman and the shooter were on the train together.

The suspect reportedly biked toward Martin Luther King Boulevard, fleeing the scene.

Authorities said it's unknown if there was a motive, it was a robbery, or if they knew each other.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital after being shot in the arm and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800, METRO PD at 713-224-COPS, or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.