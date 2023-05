The city's parking management division is considering extending metered parking to midnight, according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

City of Houston considering extending metered parking to midnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After-hours street parking in Houston may no longer be free.

Current metered parking hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but according to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, the city's parking management division is considering extending metered parking to midnight.

Depending on where you park, you could pay even more in other spots.

Public comment for the proposed changes ended last week.