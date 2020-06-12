Metamorphosis Drive-In Festival brings live music back to Houston

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- There's a music festival coming to Houston this weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic means it's going to look a lot different. Metamorphosis Drive-In Festival will take place in the C Lot at Minute Maid Park from 7-11pm on Saturday, and attendees will never have to leave their car.
"The idea is that this will bring the community together," said organizer Dash Speer. "We are doing three stages right next to each other and when you arrive you'll get a pair of headphones that will let you choose between all three stages."
The festival will include performances by Los Skarnales, Bayou City Funk, The Waxaholics, Ichikara Valdez, and more, which means you'll hear everything from ska to DJ sets to traditional rock. Artists in the event feel like these performances, which include an array of ethnicities and cultures, can bring people together in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the death of George Floyd.
"We're a unified city," said Valdez. "We stand with each other through thick and thin. We just jump out and help each other."
The funds from Metamorphosis will go to the musicians and crews participating in the festival. Many of them have gone months without a paying gig due to the closure of bars and performing venues across the country.
"Getting out to perform again is a blast," said Chuy Terrazas of Los Skarnales. "It's the performing, but it's also coming together with each other."
The artists are even excited to perform under the strange circumstances of having their audience isolated in their vehicles.
"I think it's super cool," said DJ Big Reeks of The Waxaholics. "It's interesting, it's new, and I feel like it's going to be fun."
Tickets to Metamorphosis start at $25 and can be purchased here.
