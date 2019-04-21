Mesquite mom reported missing after not picking up child

MESQUITE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old mother was last seen in north Texas on Wednesday.

Prisma Peralta-Reyes was reported missing after not showing up to pick up her son from the babysitter.

Surveillance video from an apartment complex in Mesquite shows her Jeep Wrangler. It was found abandoned Thursday in Dallas.

Reyes is also not responding to phone calls or text messages. Family members say it is unlike her to just disappear.
