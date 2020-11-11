mental health

Houston hosting free mental health virtual town hall meeting on surviving pandemic during the holidays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Houston is focusing on mental health as we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Sylvester Turner's Health Equity Response task force will host a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night to focus on surviving the pandemic during the holidays.

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., you'll be able to receive free advice on coping with the demands of parenting, finances, and physical and emotional stress during the holiday season.

Before attending, you need to register and can do so at this link.

Mental health providers in the Houston area have said they are seeing an increase in anxiety, depression and substance use. Some experts point toward social media and the 24-hour news cycle as having a negative effect on mental well-being.

SEE ALSO: Sugar Land, Missouri City-area mental health providers see anxiety, depression levels rise

To help, Connie Almeida, the director of Fort Bend County Behavioral Health Services, recommends setting dedicated times every day for reading and watching the news so it does not become all-consuming. The same limit should be set for social media.

Health experts also recommend focusing on self-care and remembering that those battling substance use need extra support at this time.

The video above describes a simple exercise that is quick and can be practiced anywhere to help reduce stress.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsylvester turnerstressmental health
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
U.S. Supreme Court allows inmate to sue prison officers
Mental health providers see increase in anxiety
Houston to have largest academic psychiatric hospital in U.S.
Doctors prescribing box breathing to help reduce stress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker falls to death from roof of First Colony MS
Man struck by 18-wheeler while trying to help animal on US-59
Texans fire VP of Communications because she's not a 'cultural fit'
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
Teen killed in US-59 crash after cabin of pickup collapsed
Here's where Luby's is still open
PA postal worker recants claims of fraud cited by Trump campaign
Show More
Beautiful weather for Veterans Day
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
Suspect accused of killing HPD sergeant to be in court today
How Indigenous communities faced voter suppression
CDC updates mask guidance, adding benefits for wearers
More TOP STORIES News