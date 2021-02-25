Texas saw a historic winter storm during a pandemic: How to protect your mental health

As people continue to work to clean up and pay for damage, experts said you need to take time to protect your mental health. It turns out there are easy ways to improve your mood.
Create structure
- Create a daily schedule for you and your family. Feelings of uncertainty can lead to increased mental health symptoms.
- Limit how often you watch or listen to anything that negatively affects your mental health
- Protect your physical health
- Protect your sleep. Adults should aim to get seven to nine hours while children and teenagers need even more.
- Try to eat at regular times and opt for nutritious foods whenever possible
- Maintain an exercise routine, even if you can't go to your local gym. Exercise at home using an online workout video, or go for a walk, run, or bike ride in a sparsely populated area.
Set boundaries
- It's okay to say no to things that don't bring you joy. That can be as simple as not checking your email late at night.
Taking care of your spirit
- Find a place of worship that offers streaming or recorded services
- Meditate or practice deep breathing exercises, dedicating time to relax your mind and body is vital to controlling your mental well-being
Support and create your community
- Create a virtual support group that regularly video chats and checks in with one another
- Feeling a part of a community through activities like volunteering can give you purpose
- If you have children, talk to them honestly about what's going on and spend more time together
"Give your child extra physical attention, be it hugs or whatever you can do like reading a book, going out and throwing a ball, just spending that extra physical time. It will benefit them but speaking as a parent we probably gain more of that back," said Conroe ISD Superintendent Dr. Curtis Null.
The most important thing is if you are really struggling please seek professional help, there is no shame in that. We all need help right now.
Find more help from the CDC here.
