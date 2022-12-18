Houston City Hall hosting 27th annual Hanukkah Menorah Lightning

The city celebrates the 27th Annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at Houston City Hall Sunday evening.

The city is marking the first night of the Festival of Lights, which Mayor Sylvester Turner will attend.

The light ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Bagby Street, but people can show up earlier to catch the Menorah parade, which also honors first responders in the Houston area, at 5:15 p.m.

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that lasts for eight nights and begins at sunset.

Hanukkah commemorates the Maccabean Revolt against the Syrian-Greek army. According to biblical text, Mattathias the Hasmonean started the revolt by refusing to worship the Greek gods.

You can also celebrate at the Bellaire Hanukkah Festival that's happening at 4 p.m. on Fifth Street.

There will be food, music, and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children.

People can also attend the free event, Chanukah in the Snow, where kids will have 10,000 pounds of snow to play in.

You can RSVP for the event happening in the Uptown area on South Post Oak Lane at 4:30 p.m.

