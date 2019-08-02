Men who stole homeowner's tires and rims lead police on chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner in Bellaire has their tires back after a police chase early Friday morning.Around 2:30 a.m., the homeowner called police when two men stole the tires and rims off his SUV.Officers chased the thieves from a short time until their getaway vehicle crashed into a power pole near the West Loop at Cedar Oaks.Authorities say they found tires and rims in the back seat of the car.Both men were taken into custody and are expected to face multiple charges.