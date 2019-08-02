Men who stole homeowner's tires and rims lead police on chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner in Bellaire has their tires back after a police chase early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., the homeowner called police when two men stole the tires and rims off his SUV.

Officers chased the thieves from a short time until their getaway vehicle crashed into a power pole near the West Loop at Cedar Oaks.

Authorities say they found tires and rims in the back seat of the car.

Both men were taken into custody and are expected to face multiple charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontheftpolice chase
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shooters wanted in rapper's killing in NW Houston
Driver flees after 30 feet of wooden fence pierces windshield
Duo armed with cameras take risky climb up US-59 bridge
Missing passport stamp lands Magnolia man in Malaysian jail
22-year-old man drowns in his first swim in the ocean
Girl, 10, crashes mom's SUV while attempting to go to McDonald's
Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'
Show More
Deputy 'very sullen' after allegedly killing wife: Attorney
Mice run rampant inside Popeyes restaurant: video
R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex crime charges
SPONSORED: YMCA Operation Backpack
Get your child's back-to-school shots for free
More TOP STORIES News