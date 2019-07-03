Men fight in busy Houston intersection in apparent road rage incident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two drivers were caught on camera fighting each other in the middle of a busy intersection near downtown Houston.

In the video, you can see two drivers fighting each other in the middle of Polk Street and Scott Street on Monday.

A witness couldn't tell what the fight was about, but both people appeared to have gotten out of vehicles before throwing punches.

Police were called, but by the time they got there, the people involved were gone.

The man who shot the video says he had his 5-year-old in the car. He's using the incident as a teaching moment of how not to behave in public.

Police said they do not know who fired the gun, but that it could be a case of road rage.

