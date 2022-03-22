hospital

Memorial Hermann Northeast hospital needs help finding family of unidentified woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital is asking the public for help in finding the family a woman.

The patient, identified as a Hispanic woman, was picked up by the Houston Fire Department in the Greenspoint area on Monday, March 14, 2022, and taken to the hospital.

The woman is said to be in her mid-30s, is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. The hospital said the woman has brown hair, dark brown eyes, and has multiple tattoos on her wrist, left forearm, left lower leg and ankle, and the back of her neck.



Anyone with information on this patient is encouraged to contact Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital at 281-913-4282.
