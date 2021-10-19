Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes making six-figure donation to 'Houston Random Acts of Kindness'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hip-hop star and Texas native Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes are helping a Houston-area charity.Last week, the Grammy-winning artist announced a new, tasty collaboration fans were not expecting. But it appears it was a hit!The 26-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Megan Pete, announced her "Hottie Sauce" in partnership with Popeyes.Popeyes said the restaurant chain and Megan are making a six-figure donation to. The group aims to help those in need, including children with special needs and veterans.The Houston Random Acts of Kindness was created in 2014 by Treveia and David Dennis as a way to repay the kindness shown to them by total strangers after the loss of family members. Since its creation, the couple established July 25 as Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day, which brings an opportunity for communities to come together to share kindness, happiness and compassion with each other.After learning of the large donation Megan and Popeyes were making, the founders said they were stunned by the news and are incredibly grateful for this random act of kindness."Houston Random Acts of Kindness would like to thank Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion for this heartfelt donation. It is truly an honor and blessing to be able to help so many Houstonians. Thank you for your support with helping us to continue our ongoing mission," the founders shared.The large donation comes as Megan also revealed herself as a Popeyes franchise owner. "Hottie Sauce" debuted on Tuesday at Popeyes locations and will be available for a limited time.